4,900 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Bought by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.20. 1,108,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,682. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.97 and its 200 day moving average is $64.04. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $66.46.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

