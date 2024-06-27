50,090 Shares in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of JEPQ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.62. The company had a trading volume of 573,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,263. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $55.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4497 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

