6,000 Shares in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Acquired by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $150,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA CMF traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,074. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.35. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

