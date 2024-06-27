6,000 Shares in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Acquired by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $150,000.
iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA CMF traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,074. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.35. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $58.09.
iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile
iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares California Muni Bond ETF
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.