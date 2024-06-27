8,430 Shares in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Acquired by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Sanofi by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,295. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.54.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

