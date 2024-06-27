AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.56

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.56 and last traded at $37.56, with a volume of 2755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.87.

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

