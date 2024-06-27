AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,999.99

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,999.99 ($25.37) and traded as high as GBX 2,130 ($27.02). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 2,080 ($26.39), with a volume of 9,646 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,011.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,848.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £475.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,508.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 2.33 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. AB Dynamics’s payout ratio is 1,186.44%.

AB Dynamics plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation.

