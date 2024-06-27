Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Short Interest Up 975.0% in June

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a growth of 975.0% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Acreage Stock Performance

ACRHF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.26. 26,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,940. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26. Acreage has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.70.

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It cultivates and processes cannabis plants; manufactures branded consumer products; distributes cannabis flower and manufactured products; and retails dosable cannabis products to consumers. The company serves medical and adult recreational use customers in Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania under the The Botanist, Prime, and Superflux brands.

