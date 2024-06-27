Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Short Interest Up 975.0% in June

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a growth of 975.0% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Acreage Stock Performance
ACRHF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.26. 26,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,940. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26. Acreage has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.70.
About Acreage
