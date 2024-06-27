ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) CEO Sells $2,316,677.60 in Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) CEO George Chamoun sold 131,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $2,316,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,937,136.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

George Chamoun also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

On Tuesday, June 18th, George Chamoun sold 77,995 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $1,381,291.45.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.60. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $145.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.14 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. Research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ACVA. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACV Auctions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 66,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.