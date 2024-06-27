Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,440,000 after acquiring an additional 41,164 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 267.3% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.67.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,166 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $15.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $544.47. 2,657,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,560,611. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $481.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $535.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

