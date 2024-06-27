Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Update

Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Adtran Networks Price Performance
Adtran Networks stock remained flat at $21.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average is $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.17 and a beta of 0.79. Adtran Networks has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $21.70.
Adtran Networks Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Adtran Networks
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Adtran Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtran Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.