Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Update

Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Adtran Networks stock remained flat at $21.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average is $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.17 and a beta of 0.79. Adtran Networks has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $21.70.

Adtran Networks SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions for telecommunications carriers and enterprises to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

