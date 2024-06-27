Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Has $19.32 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,364 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 1.7% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $19,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,615 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.