Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,074,239 BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,074,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,696,000. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned 1.22% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,668,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,928,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,725,000. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $13,329,000. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,451,000.

Get BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DYNF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.07. 612,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,670. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $47.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.89.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.