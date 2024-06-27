Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.72

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.72 and traded as low as $10.15. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 1,030,104 shares.

AEHR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $321.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 2.01.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 million. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 18.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 39.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,097,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 588,953 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,229,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 25.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 828,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 166,319 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 379.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after acquiring an additional 472,113 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,458,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

