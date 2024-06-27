aelf Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000578 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $261.14 million and $21.04 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001259 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000697 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000558 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000655 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.
aelf Profile
ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,311,899 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
aelf Token Trading
