Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.21

Shares of Aerogrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and traded as high as $3.24. Aerogrow International shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 172,500 shares.
Aerogrow International Trading Up 0.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $110.19 million and a PE ratio of 11.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21.
About Aerogrow International
AeroGrow International, Inc engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers worldwide. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca.
