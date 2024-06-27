AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AVAV. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.20.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AeroVironment

AeroVironment Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $26.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.85. The stock had a trading volume of 472,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,573. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.16. AeroVironment has a one year low of $91.00 and a one year high of $224.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.48 and a beta of 0.46.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.22. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.