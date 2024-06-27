AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Gap Down to $192.81

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $192.81, but opened at $177.00. AeroVironment shares last traded at $167.20, with a volume of 300,014 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AVAV shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.20.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AeroVironment

AeroVironment Trading Down 14.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -38.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.60.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.22. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in AeroVironment by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.