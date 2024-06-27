Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

NASDAQ AEMD opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.60. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

