Affiance Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 2,441 iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IOO traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $97.45. 10,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,322. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $97.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.21.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.