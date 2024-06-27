Affiance Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 3.0% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Affiance Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $10,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.43. 12,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.91. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $176.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

