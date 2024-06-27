Affiance Financial LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 0.8% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,450 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 349.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 45,529 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.89. 73,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,972. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $113.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.32.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

