Affiance Financial LLC Has $900,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Affiance Financial LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,901,000 after buying an additional 6,882,952 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,982,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,054,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,557 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,787 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,696,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,283,000 after purchasing an additional 308,252 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BNDX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.76. 74,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,870,849. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.91. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0959 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

