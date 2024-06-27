Affiance Financial LLC Trims Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Affiance Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Bio-Techne stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.60. 39,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $89.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.43 and its 200-day moving average is $73.02.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.36 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 17.59%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Articles

