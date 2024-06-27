Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) is Exeter Financial LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Exeter Financial LLC decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Aflac accounts for approximately 2.6% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 25,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Stock Performance

Aflac stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.19. 579,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,495. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $91.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.74.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.38.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

