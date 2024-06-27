Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Short Interest Up 335.5% in June

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 335.5% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Africa Energy Price Performance

HPMCF stock remained flat at $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07. Africa Energy has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.10.

About Africa Energy

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. The company focuses on potential gas condensate development on Block 11B/12B offshore in South Africa. It holds interest in the Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Horn Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Africa Energy Corp.

