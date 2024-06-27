Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Short Interest Up 335.5% in June

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 335.5% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Africa Energy Price Performance
HPMCF stock remained flat at $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07. Africa Energy has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.10.
About Africa Energy
