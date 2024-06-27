Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Buys 459 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,578 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $345,621,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 898,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,121,000 after purchasing an additional 398,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,168,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,974,000 after purchasing an additional 302,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,903,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.57. The stock had a trading volume of 263,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,195. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The company has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

