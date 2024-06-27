Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Purchases 430 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 403,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,922,000 after purchasing an additional 69,964 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $11,730,000. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 212.9% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,545,895. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $169.41. The company has a market cap of $392.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total value of $3,528,592.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,172.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

