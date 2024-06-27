Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Sells 783 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 80.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $89.08. The company had a trading volume of 506,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $91.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

