Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,503 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.58. The company had a trading volume of 617,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,028. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $60.59.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

