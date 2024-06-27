AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW) Short Interest Up 522.2% in June

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 522.2% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Down 18.4 %

NASDAQ AGRIW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 2,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,225. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands segments. It offers controlled environment agriculture equipment; management advisory services; and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development business; and food products manufacturing activities.

