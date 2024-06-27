Aion Market Cap Reaches $2.26 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 27th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $28.26 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00081164 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00025390 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011150 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 44.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

