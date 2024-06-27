Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 1.2% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,921,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,894,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,502,717,000 after acquiring an additional 235,037 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $852,288,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,931,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,877,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,508,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,078,000 after acquiring an additional 168,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE:APD traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $262.84. 655,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.91. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The company has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.