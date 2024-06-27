Albion VCT (LON:AAVC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.12

Albion VCT (LON:AAVC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Albion VCT Price Performance
Shares of LON:AAVC remained flat at GBX 43.20 ($0.55) during midday trading on Thursday. 7,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,251. The stock has a market cap of £59.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,440.00 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 43.61. Albion VCT has a one year low of GBX 42.20 ($0.54) and a one year high of GBX 48.20 ($0.61).
Albion VCT Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Albion VCT
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Micron Stock Alert: Seize the Opportunity Before It Skyrockets
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 Reasons Amazon Stock Is a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Whirlpool Stock Surges 20% on Takeover Speculation by Bosch
Receive News & Ratings for Albion VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.