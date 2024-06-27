Albion VCT (LON:AAVC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.12

Albion VCT (LON:AAVC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Albion VCT Price Performance

Shares of LON:AAVC remained flat at GBX 43.20 ($0.55) during midday trading on Thursday. 7,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,251. The stock has a market cap of £59.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,440.00 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 43.61. Albion VCT has a one year low of GBX 42.20 ($0.54) and a one year high of GBX 48.20 ($0.61).

Albion VCT Company Profile

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC is a venture capital trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in information technology, healthcare technology, environmental sector and fintech sector related companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking, and agriculture.

