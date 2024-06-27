Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 1.9%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $72.72 and last traded at $72.79. 3,854,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 17,796,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.79.

The firm has a market cap of $184.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.10 and its 200-day moving average is $74.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

