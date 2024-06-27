Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 18,642,899 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 33,009,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

Alien Metals Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of £7.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.08.

About Alien Metals

(Get Free Report)

Alien Metals Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, iron ore, and precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 90% owned Hancock Iron Ore Project located in Western Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alien Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alien Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.