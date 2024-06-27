Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO) Short Interest Up 172.7% in June

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, an increase of 172.7% from the May 31st total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Almacenes Éxito stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.18. 25,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,019. Almacenes Éxito has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.0085 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTO. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Almacenes Éxito in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Almacenes Éxito in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,000.

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

