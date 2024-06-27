Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $234.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 21st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $242.52.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ALNY stock opened at $245.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.48 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.86 and a 200-day moving average of $163.65. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $249.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $7,161,390.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,013.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,357 shares of company stock worth $13,436,711. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

