Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Trading Up 0.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $215.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as high as $186.05 and last traded at $185.54. Approximately 5,381,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 28,641,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.88.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.69.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 146,284 shares of company stock worth $24,534,393 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after buying an additional 76,410 shares during the period. Robbins Farley grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $787,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.8% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 13,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.13 and a 200 day moving average of $153.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

