Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Short Interest Down 88.7% in June

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the May 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHIX traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 34,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,441. Aluf has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

Aluf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device.

