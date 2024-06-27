Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Short Interest Down 88.7% in June

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the May 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Aluf Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AHIX traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 34,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,441. Aluf has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
Aluf Company Profile
