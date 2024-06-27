Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALVOF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.31. 1,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,114. The firm has a market cap of $121.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.21. Alvopetro Energy has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $8.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 33.00%.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

