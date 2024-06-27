Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.52 and last traded at $13.58. Approximately 141,240 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,536,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amer Sports from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $18.50) on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amer Sports from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.79.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Amer Sports

Amer Sports Stock Down 6.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.72.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Amer Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Amer Sports

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $968,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,778,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amer Sports

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.