American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $87.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AIG. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

Get American International Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American International Group

American International Group Trading Down 0.3 %

AIG stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.24. The company had a trading volume of 642,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. American International Group has a 52-week low of $55.68 and a 52-week high of $80.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 303.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in American International Group by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.