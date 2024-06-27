American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Director Acquires $42,650.00 in Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) Director Matthew G. Mckenna acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $42,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,595.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.96. 634,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,033. American Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The company has a market cap of $297.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. American Software had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $25.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of American Software by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the first quarter worth $92,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the first quarter worth $103,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Software by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,429,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,812,000 after purchasing an additional 53,284 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 89.9% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on American Software from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

