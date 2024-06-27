American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 2.1% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Stock Up 1.1 %

American Tower stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.79. 259,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,906. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.86 and a 200-day moving average of $195.23. The company has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.61%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

