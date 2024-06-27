Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $305.85.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upgraded Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Amgen alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $312.82 on Thursday. Amgen has a 52-week low of $218.44 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The stock has a market cap of $167.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.70 and its 200-day moving average is $291.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

About Amgen

(Get Free Report

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.