Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Raised to $340.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Argus from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.35.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $312.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,484. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $299.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.67. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $218.44 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

