Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Announces Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:COWS)

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0571 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

COWS stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.98. 1,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,722. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.88. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.08.

The Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kelly US Cash Flow Dividend Leaders index. The fund is passively managed to invest on US companies with high free cash flow yield and dividend growth. Holdings are weighted based on a modified equal-weight basis COWS was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

