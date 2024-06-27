Amplify Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:GERM) Shares Down 1.3%

Amplify Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:GERM – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.38 and last traded at $18.38. 1,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.
The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.51.
About Amplify Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF
The ETFMG Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF (GERM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a tier-weighted, narrow index of US-listed, global biotech companies that are engaged in the testing and treatments of infectious diseases. GERM was launched on Jun 17, 2020 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.
