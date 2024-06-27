Analysts Set CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Price Target at $27.40

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

CECO stock opened at $26.45 on Thursday. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $924.16 million, a PE ratio of 75.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.35.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 4,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,315.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,173.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 629,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 459,646 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at $4,153,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,907,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter worth about $2,720,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $2,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

