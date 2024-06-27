Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE AND opened at C$38.11 on Thursday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of C$36.43 and a 1 year high of C$45.67. The stock has a market cap of C$742.38 million, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$39.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$161.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.50 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 10.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.6396243 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Andlauer Healthcare Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.87, for a total transaction of C$61,309.95. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AND. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.43.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Featured Stories

